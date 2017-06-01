Documents provide glimpse into investigation of Vail teen's death

Newly released court documents are giving the public new details about the investigation of the death of 13-year-old Jayden Glomb.

A passerby found Glomb's body on May 11 in the desert in the area of the 10100 block of S. Steve Street, south of East Mary Ann Cleveland Way.

According to the Interim Complaint obtained by Tucson News Now, the body showed indications that she had been asphyxiated and that there was a ligature mark on her throat.

Glomb and her siblings lived with her mother and stepfather, Joshua Lelevier. Lelevier was arrested Wednesday, May 31, and charged with first-degree murder and abandoning or concealing a body.

Lelevier told police he noticed Jayden missing from their home at about 1:30 a.m. on May 11, according to the documents. He said he continued to search for her and they reported Jayden missing in the morning.

Lelevier told authorities he was being attacked in his backyard by an unknown person. He described being strangled to the point of unconsciousness. According to the documents, evidence at the scene did not match his story.

Forensic examination of Glomb's computer indicated it was used at times when Lelevier was the only adult in the house and someone searched for information on the topics like suicide, drug overdose and "exsanguination."

The computer was also used while Glomb and her mother were not home to create a document that could be interpreted as a suicide note, signed with the name "Jayden." This document, which police forensically recovered, was accessed and deleted at about 2:15 a.m. on May 11.

