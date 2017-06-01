Outdoor experiences for kids this summer at Saguaro National Park West

In an incident on Wednesday, May 31 the Sierra Vista Police Department was able to safely arrest a woman, who had barricaded herself in her apartment and was armed with a handgun.
All evacuations with the exception of Santa Rita Road have been lifted, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.
Joshua Lelevier told police he noticed 13-year-old Jayden Glomb missing from their home at about 1:30 a.m. on May 11. He said he continued to search for her until morning, when he and her mother called police.
The public is also invited to attend the event. Tucson VA leadership, as well as Tucson VA and Phoenix VA Regional Office representatives will be on hand to speak with veterans and their families, after the town hall meeting to cover issues related to their care and benefits.
According to a memo released by Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, it is unfair for county taxpayers to pay "for access to PACC care" at the same rate as those who have opted out.
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.
Police are not sure of the identity of a man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino, causing panic at a luxury resort.
The Anderson County coroner said an Anderson County sheriff's deputy died after an incident on Lake Hartwell Thursday morning.
The city of Osceola has a strong warning to certain dog owners: it will enforce its pit bull ban.
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
