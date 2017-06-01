Outdoor experiences for kids this summer at Saguaro National Park West

Looking for something interesting to do outdoors for the kids this summer? Saguaro National Park has three events that might be just what you are looking for.

The first event is Park After Dark that takes place Saturdays from June 10 to July 29, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. This is the chance for you and your family to discover "magical and mysterious happenings" that occur in the desert at night. Park staff will guide guests to experience the sights, sounds, and smells of the desert at night. Families with children ages 7 to 18 encouraged to attend.

A second event is Junior Ranger Field Camp, this will take place on Tuesdays beginning June 13 and going until July 25. This is a half-day camp for children ages 9 to 10 years old. They will have the chance to explore the natural and cultural resources of SNP, while completing activities on plants, animals, and the people of the Sonoran Desert. The camp is from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and there is a $10 fee.

The third event is the Field Science Experience, taking place on Thursdays and Fridays beginning June 15 and ending July 27. A two-day science base adventure for guests, this event introduces participants to the biodiversity of the SNP West and how science is performed in the field. This event is is geared toward children 11 to 13 years old and will have the following schedule: Day 1 - 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Day 2 - 1:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There is a $20 fee for this event as well.

For more information on the events contact Park Ranger Chip Littlefield by phone at 733-5157, or by email at chip_littlefield@nps.gov.

Space is limited and reservations are required, at least two weeks before the event. Scholarships are available for those who need them.

All events take place at SNP Tucson Mountain District (West) Environmental Education Center - 2700 North Kinney Road Tucson, Arizona 85743.

