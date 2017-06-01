Thousands come to Savor Sierra Vista

The City of Sierra Vista’s first-ever Savor Sierra Vista weekend boasted strong attendance as nearly 3,000 people visited Veterans Memorial Park to enjoy the Wine, Beer & Spirits Festival on Saturday, May 27.

The festival was the centerpiece of a long holiday weekend featuring several first-ever events, including the Starlight Dinner on the Move on Friday night and Savor Sunday, which were hosted by the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce. The City’s Sky Islands Summit Challenge attracted 54 competitors who raced up and down one, two, or three peaks in the Huachuca Mountains on Saturday.

The summit challenge drew more competitors from out of town than local residents, with the majority coming from the Tucson and Phoenix areas. The challenging climb and breathtaking views garnered praise from participants, to include a travel writer specializing in outdoor adventure and culinary features.

“We had one hiker who has climbed the Himalayas multiple times and remarked how surprised he was to find such a beautiful environment in southeast Arizona. He said he’s already looking forward to next year,” says Emily Scherrer, library manager and coordinator of the summit challenge.

Jason Stuck took first place in the 18.1 mile triple summit challenge, finishing in just over 4 hours and 30 minutes. He was followed by Jake Pacheco, with a time of about 5 hours and 7 minutes. In the 15 mile double summit challenge, Mark Chynoweth finished first in about 6 hours and 29 minutes, followed closely by Justine Brown, who came in just shy of 6 hours and 37 minutes. Stephanie Stuck took first place in the 10.8 mile single summit challenge with a time of about 5 hours and 25 minutes, while Brian Moon came in second, completing the trek in about 6 hours and 25 minutes.

Complete finishing times are available online at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov under the “At a Glance” column near the bottom of the home page or by searching for “Summit Challenge results.”

The Wine, Beer, & Spirits Festival was well attended on Saturday, as participants sampled many Arizona vintages, craft brews, and spirits. Three bands performed, including People Who Could Fly, the headline act based out of Phoenix.

“Turnout was fantastic for the event’s first year and we’re already planning to grow the festival next year. This is something residents have wanted to see in Sierra Vista for a long time and we got great feedback from participants and vendors alike,” Director of Leisure and Library Services Victoria Yarbrough says.

The event holds promise as a way for Sierra Vista to highlight some of Cochise County’s world-class wineries and attract new tourists to the community.

“We see great potential as we expand marketing efforts for this event, targeting out of town and out of state audiences that may not realize how Sierra Vista serves as a convenient home base for day trips to area wineries and extraordinary outdoor recreational opportunities,” says Judy Hector, the City’s marketing and public affairs manager.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.