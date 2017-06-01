Former Wildcat football player arrested in Nevada

A former Arizona Wildcats football player is facing charges in Nevada for attempted sexual misconduct.

Garic Wharton II, 25, was arrested Thursday, June 1, accused in an attempted sexual misconduct case involving a student.

According to the Clark County School District, Wharton, a terminated employee of the district, was arrested at his home and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

CCSD said a student's tip to police revealed Wharton was allegedly engaging in sexually explicit conversation to solicit sex with a 16-year-old girl through social media.

Wharton was removed from his teaching responsibilities when officers learned of the situation.

The investigation began on May 18, which was also the same day he was terminated from South Academic Center.

