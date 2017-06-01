Sierra Vista police safely apprehend woman barricaded in apartment

In an incident on Wednesday, May 31 the Sierra Vista Police Department was able to safely arrest a woman, who had barricaded herself in her apartment and was armed with a handgun.

According to a news release from the SVPD, Gayle Farris, a 63-year-old resident of Sierra Vista turned herself over to police after a six-hour stand off that began at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers responded to the Vista Village Apartments at 1125 N. 7th Street for the report of a woman brandishing a handgun and attempting to break the window of a neighboring apartment. By the time officers arrived Farris had gone back into her apartment. According to the release Farris refused to cooperate with officers and barricaded herself inside her apartment.

Neighboring apartments were evacuated and the SVPD Tactical Unit was activated, and Seventh Street was closed form Charles Drive to Clark Drive, according to the release. Negotiations began after the Tactical Unit arrived, but were unsuccessful. Less-lethal chemicals were used in an attempt to get Farris to exit the apartment. According to the SVPD Farris fired her handgun at the officers twice. Further attempts at negotiations were also unsuccessful.

Several hours passed with no communication between Farris, and the Cochise County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was called in to assist. All utilities were cut off to the apartment and the less-lethal chemicals were once again deployed into Farris' apartment. According to the release Farris fired her handgun at officers for a second time.

At 8:46 p.m. Wednesday, Farris left the barricaded room and walked toward the front door of the apartment, with the handgun still in her hand. According to the SVPD a member of the SVPD Tactical unit fired a less-lethal impact weapon at Farris, hitting her twice. She exited the door and immediately dropped the handgun. She was taken into custody without further incident.

"I’m proud of how our officers maintained their composure throughout this volatile, prolonged incident and that it was resolved safely, without resulting in any injuries or loss of life. A situation like this requires contributions from many members of our department, well beyond those on the front line, and everyone rose to the occasion as they always do," said SVPD Police Chief Adam Thrasher, who was at the scene on Wednesday evening.

"We’re also very appreciative of how the residents at the apartment complex and surrounding area cooperated with police and remained patient when access to the area, and some apartments, was restricted," Thrasher said in the release.

After Farris was taken into custody, SVPD detectives executed a search warrant at her apartment and collected evidence.

Farris was transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center for medical clearance and then booked into Cochise County Jail on the following charges: five counts of attempted homicide, disorderly conduct involving a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, and resisting arrest. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.

