Father's Day 2017 in southern Arizona

Events and special deals to celebrate all things DAD on Father's Day in southern Arizona.

Old Tucson - 201 South Kinney Road.

Men and boys get in for FREE all weekend long, June 17-18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dads, grandpas, uncles, brothers, cousins — if they’re male, they get in for FREE!

Plan to stay awhile and take in live stunt and comedy shows, living history presentations and can-can shows. Hop aboard the train or drive antique cars. And be sure to stop by our vintage carousel! Enjoy a special meatloaf meal with mashed potatoes, gravy and peas for just $14.50.

Tohono Chul Park - (7366 N. Paseo del Norte, Tucson, AZ 85704)

Free admission for fathers and grandfathers on Sunday, June 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Make a day of it at Tohono Chul by dining at the Garden Bistro, then explore the gardens, nature trails, museum shops, and art galleries.

Tagrun - Dash for Dad 5k at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park (3482 East River Road; Tucson, AZ 85718)

Saturday, June 17 starting at 6 a.m.; day of race registration begins at 5:15 a.m.

Cost: 17 and under $10; 18 and over $20 until 5/31: $25 through day of race.

Free Cotton T-shirt guaranteed if registration received by 6/11/17. Dads, grab the kids and come out for a run/walk along the Rillito River Path. And if you are a kid and you don’t live close to your Dad or he is no longer with us we invite you to come out and run in honor of him. The beneficiaries this year will be the Natural Resources Defense Council and World Without Hate

Maynards Market & Kitchen - (400 N Toole Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701)

Father’s Day Brunch Sunday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Steak and eggs special in addition to the regular menu for your June honoree!

Reservations are highly recommended. Make them online, or by calling (520) 545-0577.

