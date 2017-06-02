Thoughts for Papa Summerset

Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again. He dished off and did it all on defense as Golden State grabbed Game 1 of the NBA Finals against LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91.
Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again. He dished off and did it all on defense as Golden State grabbed Game 1 of the NBA Finals against LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91.
A terminated 25-year-old employee of Clark County School District was arrested Thursday, accused in an attempted sexual misconduct case involving a student.
A terminated 25-year-old employee of Clark County School District was arrested Thursday, accused in an attempted sexual misconduct case involving a student.
Thoughts go out to Robert, father of Wildcat high jumper Justice Summerset as he recovers from a heart attack.
Thoughts go out to Robert, father of Wildcat high jumper Justice Summerset as he recovers from a heart attack.
Garic Wharton II, 25, was arrested in Nevada on Thursday, accused in an attempted sexual misconduct case involving a student.
Garic Wharton II, 25, was arrested in Nevada on Thursday, accused in an attempted sexual misconduct case involving a student.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a 2-0 lead over the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a 2-0 lead over the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.