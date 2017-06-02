Sonoita residents relieved to see their homes untouched by Kellogg Fire

Forward progress has been stopped in the Kellogg Fire, according to AZ State Forestry.

Forward progress has been stopped in the Kellogg Fire, according to AZ State Forestry.

The Kellogg Fire in Sonoita burned 780 acres on Thursday, June 1.

The fire started just southwest of the county fairgrounds around 1 pm.

According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, 15 homes were evacuated. Most were allowed back into their homes during the late afternoon.

Morgan Douglas lives near the area where the fire burned. She was more than an hour away in Bisbee when she heard the news.

"It was horrid. We were just like white knuckles the whole way," Morgan said.

When she got home, she found it untouched by the fire.

"You're grateful when it doesn't take the house. You love your fireman because they are so incredibly awesome," Douglas said. "We were lucky."

Douglas has lived in the home since 1951, so she is no stranger to wildfires.

"There's nothing you can do when it's burning. This grassland burns."

The most important thing she says is keep the house prepared for what is to come.

"When you look, our road and our fire break stopped the fire," Douglas said. She also clears the area of any brush.

Douglas said the home used to be her mother's and it has a very special place in her heart.

She said she's always grateful to the men and women who work to keep it protected.

"They saved the house for her. This was her heart and soul," Douglas said.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.