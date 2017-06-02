TUSD hoping for $300 million bond

The public is also invited to attend the event. Tucson VA leadership, as well as Tucson VA and Phoenix VA Regional Office representatives will be on hand to speak with veterans and their families after the town hall meeting to cover issues related to their care and benefits.
Happy Friday! It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.
According to TUSD, the district's schools need more than $160 million dollars of “necessary structural improvements.”
"You're grateful when it doesn't take the house. You love your firemen because they are so incredibly awesome. We were lucky," said Morgan Douglas, who lives near the area where the fire burned.
Forward progress has been stopped in the Kellogg Fire, according to AZ State Forestry.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.
An 8-foot alligator was caught swimming and taking a stroll on Tybee Island's beaches Thursday before it was captured by officials.
Huntsville police are investigating a Thursday night homicide in southwest Huntsville.
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.
Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend.
Police in Jupiter, FL, have released a video showing a disoriented Tiger Woods at a police station where he was taking a breathalyzer test.
A priest has been accused of sexually assaulting children at a Charleston church nearly 35 years ago.
