Flake treads carefully as 2018 election looms

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake faces a tough test next year that is emblematic of the challenges many Republicans will encounter in the first midterm election of the Trump presidency. The left is energized on issues like health care, and the right is targeting politicians like Flake who have been outspoken in their criticism of the president.

Flake returned to Arizona this week during a congressional break and was constantly reminded of the tightrope he walks.

Protesters on the left say stand up to the president on issues like health care. They followed him with a giant inflatable chicken. A former tea party activist on the right ripped Flake for his moderate stances.

Flake says he will support President Donald Trump when he's right and oppose him when he thinks he's wrong.

