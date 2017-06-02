Crash closes Grant Road between Dodge, Country Club

A crash has closed East Grant Road between North Country Club Road and North Dodge Boulevard, according to Tucson police.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and resulted in serious injury.

A tweet from TPD spokeswoman Sgt. Kim Bay said the road will be closed for several hours.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Grant Rd b/w Dodge & Country CLOSED for several hours due to serious injury collision. Please use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/QLBm4wy1MO — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) June 2, 2017

Drivers should avoid the area.

Further details were not immediately available.

