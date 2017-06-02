Crash closes Grant Road between Dodge, Country Club

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and resulted in serious injury.
Many of you voted to approve a sale tax increase earlier this month that is supposed to repair Tucson's roads. So where's the money going?
Summer is just around the corner, and that means summer fuel blends and a spike in gas prices.
"Especially when it comes to seat belts. You just know what to look for after a while," he said, explaining driver habits and behavior. "I've seen it from where they're with their hands on the wheel, looking forward, and no eye contact, to waving or making too much contact. That draws my attention."
Drivers are advised that traffic may still be slow in the area.
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.
James Talton has been named the new public health administrative officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, officials confirmed Friday.
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm Marine Patrol says one person is dead and another is missing after two vessels collided on Bankhead Lake Thursday evening.
