Crash closes Grant Road between Dodge, Country Club

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Tucson Police Department) (Source: Tucson Police Department)
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A crash has closed East Grant Road between North Country Club Road and North Dodge Boulevard, according to Tucson police.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and resulted in serious injury.

A tweet from TPD spokeswoman Sgt. Kim Bay said the road will be closed for several hours.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Further details were not immediately available.

