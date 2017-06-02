Tucson woman in court for arraignment in baby formula case

A Tucson woman accused of tampering with and returning baby formula was scheduled to be in court for arraignment on Friday, June 2.

Jennifer Laplante, 30, was arrested in early May and booked into the Pima County Jail. She is facing charges of fraudulent schemes and artifices and child endangerment.

Police say Laplante purchased baby formula, removed the product and replaced it with flour and other substances before returning it to the stores for refunds.

She is being held on a $50,000 bond.

One child had to be treated at the hospital after digesting the tainted formula. The child was released May 5 and is in good condition, according to the Associated Press.

