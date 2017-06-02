Tucson woman in court for arraignment in baby formula case

Joshua Lelevier told police he noticed 13-year-old Jayden Glomb missing from their home at about 1:30 a.m. on May 11. He said he continued to search for her until morning, when he and her mother called police.
Jennifer Laplante, 30, is facing charges of fraudulent schemes and artifices and child endangerment.
Gayle Farris, a 63-year-old resident of Sierra Vista turned herself over to police after a 6-hour stand off that began at 3:15 p.m.
A suspect reportedly broke into an Arizona lawmaker's office this week, leaving behind a bloody glove. Police say it happened at Senator Catherine Miranda's office. She is a Democrat who represents the 27th Electoral District.
At least 14 Chipotle Mexican Grill locations in southern Arizona have been caught up in a hack of the company's credit card payment system.
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.
Jessica Price was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but she is only required to serve five years of probation unless she gets into trouble again, in which case she will be subject to the 10-year prison term.
The state prison in Brownfield is closing its doors after losing funding in the state budget. Brownfield's city manager says they will lose about $250,000 because of the closure of TDCJ's West Texas Intermediate Sanction Facility.
Police continue to investigate a Thursday night homicide in southwest Huntsville.
