Two seriously hurt in accident at park on northwest side

Two people were seriously hurt when they were run over by a vehicle at a park on the northwest side of Tucson on Friday, authorities said.

Julian Herrera, spokesman for the Tucson Fire Department, said it happened around noon at Christopher Columbus Park on Silverbell.

The victims were transported to a local hospital, according to Herrera.

