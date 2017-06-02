UPDATE: Double pedestrian accident at NW-side park turns fatal

Two people run over by a vehicle at a park on the northwest side of Tucson on Friday have died, authorities said.

Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay said the victims were both adult men.

Julian Herrera, spokesman for the Tucson Fire Department, said it happened around noon at Christopher Columbus Park on Silverbell.

TPD working a double fatal traffic incident at Christopher Columbus Park 4355 N. Silverbell. 2 adult males deceased. Detectives on scene. pic.twitter.com/L04MN7yssx — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) June 2, 2017

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The victims were transported to a local hospital, according to Herrera.

The investigation is on-going.

