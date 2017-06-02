UPDATE: Double pedestrian accident at NW-side park turns fatal

Joshua Lelevier told police he noticed 13-year-old Jayden Glomb missing from their home at about 1:30 a.m. on May 11. He said he continued to search for her until morning, when he and her mother called police.
Joshua Lelevier told police he noticed 13-year-old Jayden Glomb missing from their home at about 1:30 a.m. on May 11. He said he continued to search for her until morning, when he and her mother called police.
Jennifer Laplante, 30, is facing charges of fraudulent schemes and artifices and child endangerment.
Jennifer Laplante, 30, is facing charges of fraudulent schemes and artifices and child endangerment.
Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay said the victims were both adult men.
Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay said the victims were both adult men.
The Southeast Arizona Wine Grower's Festival runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The Southeast Arizona Wine Grower's Festival runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
According to TUSD, the district's schools need more than $160 million dollars of “necessary structural improvements.”
According to TUSD, the district's schools need more than $160 million dollars of “necessary structural improvements.”
Hurry home early, hurry on home.
Hurry home early, hurry on home.
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm Marine Patrol says one person is dead and another is missing after two vessels collided on Bankhead Lake Thursday evening.
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm Marine Patrol says one person is dead and another is missing after two vessels collided on Bankhead Lake Thursday evening.
Rocco was returned to his owner after being rescued.
Rocco was returned to his owner after being rescued.
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.