PCSD searching for suspect in strong arm robbery

Robbery Assault detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a strong arm robbery at a west side Walmart.

According to a PCSD release the suspect is described as a dark-skinned Hispanic or light-skinned black man between 20 and 30 years old, short dark hair with possible facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a picture on the front, black pants, and white shoes.

The incident began shortly before 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 when deputies responded to the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2823 West Valencia Road for a report of a theft in progress.

When deputies arrived they found the suspect had attempted to take a full cart from the store and was confronted by employees. According to the release the suspect assaulted at least one employee before leaving the scene in a dark-colored, possibly green Saturn passenger car. The suspect left the cart behind at the scene.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 911. For those who wish to remain anonymous they can text, call or go online to 88-CRIME.org to submit their tip.

