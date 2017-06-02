CBP captures would be smuggler, seizes nearly 600 pounds of marijuana

Both the driver, a juvenile from Mexico and the packages were transported to the Nogales Border Patrol Station for processing. The juvenile now faces immigration and narcotics charges per Tucson Sector Guidelines.
According to a Pima County Sheriff's Department release the suspect is described as a dark-skinned Hispanic or light-skinned black man between 20 and 30 years old, short dark hair with possible facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a picture on the front, black pants, and white shoes.
Jennifer Laplante, 30, is facing charges of fraudulent schemes and artifices and child endangerment.
Joshua Lelevier told police he noticed 13-year-old Jayden Glomb missing from their home at about 1:30 a.m. on May 11. He said he continued to search for her until morning, when he and her mother called police.
Gayle Farris, a 63-year-old resident of Sierra Vista turned herself over to police after a 6-hour stand off that began at 3:15 p.m.
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the way
Hurry home early, hurry on home.
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.
