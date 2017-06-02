CBP captures would be smuggler, seizes nearly 600 pounds of mari - Tucson News Now

CBP captures would be smuggler, seizes nearly 600 pounds of marijuana

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
NOGALES, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A would be smuggler was captured and the bundles of marijuana he was hauling were seized by Border Patrol agents with the Nogales Border Patrol Station. 

According to a CBP release, agents pulled over a vehicle on the east side of Nogales on Thursday, June 1. The driver initially stopped for the agent, but then fled the scene as they were approaching the vehicle.  

200 feet away from the initial stop, the driver jumped out of the moving vehicle and continued running from the scene on foot, into the Santa Cruz River.  The vehicle stopped after hitting brush near the side of the road.  

The driver was captured after a short foot pursuit, according to the release.  Agents searched the vehicle and found 12 packages of marijuana.  

Both the driver, a juvenile from Mexico and the packages were transported to the Nogales Border Patrol Station for processing.  The juvenile now faces immigration and narcotics charges per Tucson Sector Guidelines. 

