Affordable summer camp option

School is out and your kids are looking for something to do. Check out this super affordable 6-week summer camp for only $30. At the Boys and Girls Club of Tucson.

Register soon, camp starts June 5.

Summer2017 Camp-Flyer Web

For more information click here: http://www.bgctucson.org/summer-camp-2017

