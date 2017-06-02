Local shelters participating in free Microchip Marathon for pets

Pima Animal Care Center, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona and No Kill Pima County and several other veterinary clinics are participating in the free Microchip Marathon event.
Pima Animal Care Center, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona and No Kill Pima County and several other veterinary clinics are participating in the free Microchip Marathon event.
According to a memo released by Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, it is unfair for county taxpayers to pay "for access to PACC care" at the same rate as those who have opted out.
According to a memo released by Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, it is unfair for county taxpayers to pay "for access to PACC care" at the same rate as those who have opted out.
It may seem impossible to you and I, but to Fallon, the DPS K9. Finding electronics is one of her 2 jobs.
It may seem impossible to you and I, but to Fallon, the DPS K9. Finding electronics is one of her 2 jobs.
Today's Tuesday Tail(s) are Lulu and Bandit. This bonded pair are looking for a home full of love. Lulu is a 5 year old American Staffordshire Terrier Mix and Bandit is a 5 year old Chihuahua mix.
Today's Tuesday Tail(s) are Lulu and Bandit. This bonded pair are looking for a home full of love. Lulu is a 5 year old American Staffordshire Terrier Mix and Bandit is a 5 year old Chihuahua mix.
According to a news release, the Sahuarita Town Council voted on May 8 to contract with the Humane Society of Southern Arizona for shelter services. Sahuarita is also hiring an animal control officer to work half time to enforce the town's animal codes and respond to resident calls.
According to a news release, the Sahuarita Town Council voted on May 8 to contract with the Humane Society of Southern Arizona for shelter services. Sahuarita is also hiring an animal control officer to work half time to enforce the town's animal codes and respond to resident calls.
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the way
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the way
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.
Hurry home early, hurry on home.
Hurry home early, hurry on home.
Investigators say a 28-year-old man broke into a West Ashley home and sexually assaulted a woman for two hours.
Investigators say a 28-year-old man broke into a West Ashley home and sexually assaulted a woman for two hours.
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.