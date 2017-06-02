Local shelters participating in free Microchip Marathon for pets

Pima Animal Care Center, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, and No Kill Pima County, as well as several other veterinary clinics are participating in the free Microchip Marathon event.

"Our goal is to get pets back to their owners as quickly as possible. Microchips, with up to date information on file, is the quickest and easiest way to reunite pets with their owners", said Brandy Burke, Chief Operations Officer for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, in the news release.

The public is invited to take part in this special event happening on June 24. According to a recent news release, AKC Reunite has supplied the Pima Animal Care Center with 1,000 microchips to be used in this community wide event, where pet owners will be able to microchip their pets for free.

The main event is taking place on Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at PACC, Humane Society of Southern Arizona and No Kill Pima County.

Additional locations like Asavet Charities, Animal Birth Control and Twin Peaks Veterinary Clinic are also joining the cause this June, click HERE for times and locations. Free vaccinations will also be offered.



"We’re proud to be part of this community-wide initiative to keep pets with their families and in their homes," said Justin Gallick, Director of Community Engagement at PACC.



"We hope to improve the rate lost pets return to their owners and prevent pets from getting lost as well. NKPC will provide educational handouts to keep pets safe and secure and will provide collars to go with the microchip if needed. Up to date chips and even collars with a phone number will get pets home and can avoid overcrowding in shelters." says Marcie Velen, Co-founder of No Kill Pima County.



For more information, please visit www.pima.gov/animalcare.

