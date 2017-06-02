Warrant issued for suspect in fatal hit and run

The Tucson Police Department has issued a felony arrest warrant for Oscar Servando Garcia-Pineda, who was involved in a fatal hit and run crash on South Park Avenue and East Drexel Road.

According to a TPD tweet, Pineda was identified as the driver of a 2008 Jetta that was involved in an early morning hit and run crash on Tuesday, May 20.

Pineda is described as a Hispanic man, 5-foot-4, 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his chest that says "GARCIA" and a tattoo on his right forearm with Roman numerals "MCMXCV" (1995). He also has a mole above his right eyebrow and two smaller moles and a scar above his left eyebrow.

Anyone with information on Pineda is asked to call 911.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information on the hit and run incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, you can remain anonymous.

