Opioid abuse in AZ

The Arizona Department of Health Services is saying the increase in opioid overdose deaths is alarming.

The state had 790 people die in opioid overdoses last year. That is a 16 percent increase from 2015.

Mark Bowron knows all about being addicted to opioids. For 27 years of his life, he was popping the pills.

He started using at 23, when he was diagnosed with cancer in his left shoulder. After three surgeries, he took opioids to deal with the pain.

It started slow for him and then he wanted more. He told Tucson News Now, he was always trying to figure out how he could get more pills. He was able to keep his addiction a secret from his co-workers and friends.

For the last three years he has been free from the opioids, instead using medical marijuana to take care of his pain issues.

Bowron said he quit using opioids cold turkey. The responsibility of taking care of his parents that were ill, kind of straightened him out, but he says, something has to be done about this issue.

