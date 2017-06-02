Opioid abuse in AZ

The Arizona Department of Health Services is saying the increase in opioid overdose deaths is alarming. The state had 790 people die in opioid overdoses last year. That is a 16 percent increase from 2015.
The Arizona Department of Health Services is saying the increase in opioid overdose deaths is alarming. The state had 790 people die in opioid overdoses last year. That is a 16 percent increase from 2015.
A new report traces how a short letter in a medical journal in 1980 helped sow the seeds of today's opioid epidemic by helping to convince doctors that these powerful painkillers carried less risk of addiction than...
A new report traces how a short letter in a medical journal in 1980 helped sow the seeds of today's opioid epidemic by helping to convince doctors that these powerful painkillers carried less risk of addiction than they actually do.
The poll out Wednesday also found a growing share of the public concerned that the GOP's American Health Care Act will have negative consequences for them personally by increasing their costs, making it harder to get and keep health insurance, or reducing quality.
The poll out Wednesday also found a growing share of the public concerned that the GOP's American Health Care Act will have negative consequences for them personally by increasing their costs, making it harder to get and keep health insurance, or reducing quality.
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the way
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the way
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.
Frank first met 93-year-old Kate Mabry when the two were youngsters. Both lost their spouses many years ago.
Frank first met 93-year-old Kate Mabry when the two were youngsters. Both lost their spouses many years ago.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.