Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousands to TCC

If your weekend plans includes heading downtown, you might want to prepare for a few extra thousand people in the area.



The Tucson Convention Center will be packed for the next several weekends because of the Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses annual gatherings.



The weekend-long events happen between May and September, with about 245 different conventions in the United States, a spokesmen said. Seven of those regional conventions are held in Tucson at the TCC from June through August.



Roughly 6,000 people attended Friday's symposium, along with various talks throughout the morning and afternoon.



Jonathan Osego, a convention spokesman, said organizers and visitors are taking advantage of what Tucson has to offer.



"I live in Tucson so the benefit is it's local for us," he said. "And I know that locally we're going to be staying in motels and eating out during the three days, so I'm sure it helps the economy too."



It's quite the amount. Tucson News Now learned that last year, about $2.3 million was contributed to the local economy each weekend. By the end of the summer, totaling up the amount from all seven conventions scheduled at the TCC, the financial impact for Tucson is nearly $16 million.



Osego said they have a solid relationship with the convention center.



"We're really grateful to the management because they make the facilities available, and then Tucson is a great town too. Some of the folks that are here they are coming from all over Arizona, and will be doing so during the seven weeks," he explained.



The conventions are open to the public, you won't be charged admission, and no collection will be taken, according to Osego.



Find out more about the convention locations and dates here: https://apps.jw.org/E_SEARCHCONV

