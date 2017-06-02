New "Fridays on Fourth" initiative to attract people downtown

There’s a new initiative to get you to shop locally and to help downtown retailers pull through Tucson’s typical summertime slow down with the launch of “Friday’s on Fourth Ave”.

Many of the business owners along 4th said they tend to see a dip in sales now that University of Arizona students have cleared out their dorms and the snowbirds have flocked home, but they are hoping this new push to draw folks downtown will make all the difference.

“This week I would say everything slowed down,” Nicole Carrillo, owner of Mabel’s on 4th said.

Carrillo, owner of the kitchen boutique, Mabel’s on 4th said she has already noticed fewer folks coming in with the start of summer. But now she, along with 19 other shops, restaurants and bars along 4th Avenue are taking steps to give people incentive to come downtown.

“Ten percent off your entire order,” Carrillo said.

Just down the street, The Hut tiki lounge is also stirring up sales.

“We have $3 Mexican beer all night long,” The Hut bartender, Alexandro Arvizu said.

They’ll bring in entertainment every Friday night as part of the new initiative.

“A DJ outside, a band inside,” Arvizu said.

In addition to the slower summer months, some stores said they also have an added challenge competing with the internet, but are optimistic their Friday deals will get people to shop outside of their homes.

“I can’t compete because I can’t give you free shipping, so I have to really focus on what I can control, and what I can do is deliver excellent customer service in a really fun atmosphere,” Carrillo said.

The 4th Ave Merchants Association said certain stores plan on continuing the discounts on Fridays all year long.



For more information on what stores are participating in the sales, click here: http://www.fourthavenue.org/

