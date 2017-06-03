Summer heat prompts 'Operation Chill-Out'

With temperatures already reaching 102 degrees in Tucson, the Salvation is kicking in Operation Chill Out to help provide relief from the heat to those in need.

“The Salvation Army has a history of putting others first. The Salvation Army reaches its hands out to those who have little to nothing: food, shelter, clothing, and in the blazing heat of the summer in Arizona, many can suffer from dehydration, sunstroke and heat exhaustion as well,” said Bill Finch, Assistant Shelter Manager of The Salvation Army Hospitality House.

According to a Salvation Army release Operation Chill Out will activate each day the temperature reaches 102 degrees or above. On those days the Salvation Army will be at De Anza Park at Speedway and North Stone Avenue and at Santa Rita Park at 22nd Street and Fourth Avenue - handing out bottled water, sunscreen, hats and umbrellas.

The Salvation Army, Naughton’s Plumbing and Operation “Chill Out” are asking for the public's help to provide heat relief to those less fortunate during the scorching heat of summer.

There is a need for donations of unopened bottled water, sunscreen, lip balm, hats, umbrellas, sunglasses and light-colored clothing. The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers to help hand out these items at the parks to cover more ground. Those interested in volunteering can call (520) 795-9671.

Naughton’s Plumbing has been partnering with The Salvation Army on Operation “Chill Out” for the past 15 years.

“I saw an opportunity to give back to the community, and I am happy to continue with our efforts to help the homeless stay safe during these hot summers,” said Frank Naughton, Vice President of Naughton’s Plumbing in a news release. “We are always welcoming donations on behalf of The Salvation Army and encourage the community to lend a hand.”

Additionally, The Salvation Army encourages the community to check in on neighbors that might be at risk of dehydration or heat-related illness, injury or death.

Donations can be dropped off at The Salvation Army Hospitality House at 1002 N. Main Ave. or any Naughton’s Plumbing location, and monetary donations can be made by calling (520) 622-5411.

