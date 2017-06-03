UPDATE: Crash involving a pedestrian closes 12th Ave. south of Valencia

A crash involving a pedestrian with serious injuries has closed south 12th Avenue between Elvira Road and Corona Road according to Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay.

It is not known when the road will reopen. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.

TPD working a serious injury collision involving a pedestrian. S. 12th Ave CLOSED b/w Elvira & Corona. Please use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/sY0dl8fFm7 — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) June 3, 2017

No further details are known at this time.

