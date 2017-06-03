UPDATE: Crash involving a pedestrian closes 12th Ave. south of V - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Crash involving a pedestrian closes 12th Ave. south of Valencia

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Tucson Police Department/Google Maps) (Source: Tucson Police Department/Google Maps)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A crash involving a pedestrian with serious injuries has closed south 12th Avenue between Elvira Road and Corona Road according to Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay.  

It is not known when the road will reopen. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible. 

No further details are known at this time.  

