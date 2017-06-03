FBI serves warrant at south side chiropractic office

An FBI investigation is underway into a chiropractic business on the south side of Tucson.



Early Saturday morning, agents served a search warrant at Rio Rico Health & Wellness, Inc. at 3225 S. 12th Avenue. Multiple witnesses called Tucson News Now to say agents were going in and out of the chiropractic office building.



Our reporter at the scene said there were multiple FBI agents, along with Tucson Police Department officers and officials from the Arizona Attorney General's Office.



The FBI is leading the investigation.



Officials at the scene could not confirm details of why they were searching the business, or what was seized.



They could not confirm that anyone was inside the business at the time of the raid, but our reporter at the scene saw at least one person detained in the back of a Tucson Police Department car.

