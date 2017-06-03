FBI serves warrant at south side chiropractic office

An FBI investigation is underway into a chiropractic business on the south side of Tucson.
Roads are open again on Saturday morning after a crash involving a pedestrian with serious injuries closed south 12th Avenue between Elvira Road and Corona Road on Friday night, according to Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay.
Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay said the victims were both adult men.
With temperatures already reaching 102 degrees in Tucson, the Salvation is kicking in Operation Chill Out to help provide relief from the heat to those in need.
Many of the business owners along 4th said they tend to see a dip in sales now that University of Arizona students have cleared out their dorms and the snowbirds have flocked home, but they are hoping this new push to draw folks downtown will make all the difference.
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the way
A teen boy faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of putting a pressure cooker under his ex-girlfriend's bed.
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.
