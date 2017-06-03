Pima County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing person

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says 86-year-old Preston (Pat) Howard went missing Saturday afternoon.

Howard was last seen near the 6800 block of North De Chelly Loop on the north west side of Tucson around 12:45 p.m.

PCSD describes Howard as 5'5" tall weighing 165 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with tan shorts.

Howard was last seen driving a dark-grey (with sparkles in the paint) 2011 Chevrolet pick-up truck with an Arizona license plate: ACS1421. The truck has silver trim around the wheel-wells and a cover over the bed.

PCSD says Howard has Dementia and carries a portable oxygen tank around.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 911.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.