Pima County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing person

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says 86-year-old Preston (Pat) Howard went missing Saturday afternoon.
With the rising sun comes the rising job market, according to a report. A study by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) shows that "jobs in the solar industry increased 17 times faster than the overall U.S. economy" in 2016.
Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay said the victims were both adult men.
An FBI investigation is underway into a chiropractic business on the south side of Tucson.
Roads are open again on Saturday morning after a crash involving a pedestrian with serious injuries closed south 12th Avenue between Elvira Road and Corona Road on Friday night, according to Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay.
Police say two terror incidents involved a vehicle colliding with pedestrians on London Bridge and a stabbing at a nearby area of bars and restaurants.
A teen boy faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of putting a pressure cooker under his ex-girlfriend's bed.
