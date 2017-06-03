Arizona Baseball's season will continue

The Arizona Wildcats know all about winning elimination games.

The Cats had six victories last post-season with their backs against the wall and UA moved to 1-0 in 2017 with their season on the line beating Delaware 6-5 in 12 innings Saturday in the 0-1 Elimination game at the Texas Tech Regional in Lubbock.

Alfonso Rivas’ opposite field solo home run in top of 12th came after a two-hour plus delay due to lightning in the area.

The Blue Hens rallied from down 5-1 with four runs in 8th and 9th innings to force extra innings.

Arizona (38-20) broke open a 1-1 game with a four-run seventh inning.

Cesar Salazar drove in three runs on the game including a two-run double in the seventh.

Kyle Lewis and Cal Stevenson both had RBIs for UA.

Cameron Ming started for the Wildcats allowing three runs in seven and two-thirds innings of work. He ended up with a no-decision.

Michael Flynn and Tyler Megill combined to blow the save in the 9th. Juan Aguilera pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

UA will play Sunday afternoon against the loser of tonight’s 1-0 Winner’s bracket game between the host Red Raiders and Sam Houston State.

The Blue Hens (34-23) season came to an end with loss.

