Woman hit by car looking for men who helped save her

A Tucson woman who was hit by a car while helping someone push a stalled car on the south side is hoping to find 4 men she claims lifted the car off of her the night of her accident.



"She believes they're good people who had a good heart at that moment," said the woman's sister Nayelly Santos.

Norma Santos was hit by a car on Wednesday, April 19 near South Campbell and East Irvington Roads.



She was helping push a stalled car when she was hit by another car.



READ MORE: Campbell Avenue back open after woman hit by car.



"She was hit by a car coming down Campbell southbound," said Santos just a few days after the incident. "He hit her and ran her over and pinned her under the car."



Santos said there were 6 men total that helped her sister the night of accident, which included a first responder.



"She says she heard the first responder asking for help," said Santos.



The family was able to get in contact with 2 of the men, but is still in search of the remaining 4.



"She says she feels it in her heart that they're the ones who saved her," said Santos. "You know, that 6th sense to help this person who was also helping someone else. She just wants to say thank you."



The mother of three is a youth soccer coach and recently changed careers to help others.



"She wonders about her kids, her soccer teams, like you know, who's coaching them now?," said Santos. "She's thinking about her 3-year-old twins. The boys. They come and see her and she just wants to wrap her arms around them, and it's kind of hard at times that she can't."



READ MORE: Family of good Samaritan hit by car speaks out.



There is is a GoFundMe account set up to help pay for medical expenses.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.