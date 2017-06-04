Candlelighters Camp offers kids with cancer a nature retreat

The Cats blew a 5-1 lead late but rallied after long delay to beat Delaware 6-5 in extra innings.
Every year more than ten thousand children in the U.S. under age 15 are diagnosed with cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.
Every year more than ten thousand children in the U.S. under age 15 are diagnosed with cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. It’s a difficult time for families as they spend weeks and even months in the hospital, but now a camp retreat is giving kids and their parents a much needed break.
A Tucson woman who was hit by a car while helping someone push a stalled car on the south side is hoping to find 4 men she claims lifted the car off of her the night of her accident.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says 86-year-old Preston (Pat) Howard went missing Saturday afternoon.
With the rising sun comes the rising job market, according to a report. A study by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) shows that "jobs in the solar industry increased 17 times faster than the overall U.S. economy" in 2016.
