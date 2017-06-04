UFC: Tucson's Lopez buries Eduardo in Brazil

It was a long trip for a quick night of work for UFC bantamweight Matthew Lopez.

The 2005 Sunnyside High School grad needed just two minutes and 57 seconds to dispatch of #10 ranked challenger Johnny Eduardo in the first round of their UFC 212 bout in Rio de Janeiro Brazil.

It was Lopez’s third fight (2-1) since being signed to UFC.

The Safford, Arizona native (10-1), who won four state wrestling titles with the Blue Devils, took down the Brazilian at the 3:20 mark of the opening round and quickly went to work on him with chop punches to the head.

Eduardo (28-11) never got up off the canvas.

In the night’s main event, Max Holloway beat Jose Aldo in a 3rd round KO/TKO to unify the organization’s featherweight championships.

