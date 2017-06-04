Arizona Rugby falls short of CRC goal

For just the second time since the start of the event in 2010, the Arizona Wildcats did not qualify for the Collegiate Rugby Championships' Cup quarterfinals.

UA (1-2) finished third in Pool D beating Virginia Tech but suffering losses to American International College (AIC) and rival UCLA.

The 17-12 loss to the Bruins in the Cats final game of pool play prevented Arizona from advancing in the annual rugby sevens tournament.

Arizona had early 7-0 lead on last season’s national runners-up, but UCLA rallied with 17 straight points in the second half for the victory.

The only other year the Wildcats did not make the Cup quarterfinals was 2014.

Arizona is a three-time semifinalist at the CRC and finished second in 2012.

The California Golden Bears are the four-time defending champions of the Collegiate Rugby Championships. The Bears advanced to the quarterfinals by sweeping through Pool D.

UA will compete Sunday at 8 a.m. Tucson time in the 2nd level Plate bracket quarterfinals where they will take on AIC in a rematch.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.