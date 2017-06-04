Bearkats end Wildcats' baseball season

In the biggest game of the season, Arizona Wildcats starter pitcher Cody Deason didn’t have it.

He allowed seven runs in just over an inning of work and Sam Houston State rode an eight-run second inning to a 9-3 win over UA ending the Cats' 2017 season.

Cesar Salazar and Louis Boyd each had a pair of hits for Arizona (38-21) who reached the national championship series last season before losing to Coastal Carolina in three games.

UA entered Sunday’s contest 7-1 in elimination games over the last two seasons.

Andrew Fregia drove in three runs for the Bearkats who advance to play host Texas Tech in Sunday’s late afternoon regional final.

