First Alert Action Days Tuesday and Wednesday for Excessive Heat

After a hot weekend, we will see afternoon temperatures up around 105 degrees on Monday afternoon. After that we turn our attention to Tuesday and Wednesday, which will likely be the hottest days that we have seen so far this year.

We are marking them both as First Alert Action Days, as there is an Excessive Heat Warning in place from 11 AM until 8 PM on both days. High temperatures will top out between 105 and 110 degrees. Remember, heat is the #1 weather related killer during the summer months. Use caution and drink extra water if you have to be outside during that time.

