Copy-Arizona, Florida natives among winners in 2017 New Orleans Oyster Festival

Many flocked to Woldenberg Riverfront Park, Sunday, to witness the 2017 New Orleans Oyster Festival. According to a release, over 20 restaurants competed in events during the 8th annual festival including the Acme Oyster House Wold Oyster Eating Championship and the P&J Oyster Shucking Competition.
Below is a list of winners of the events:
Acme Oyster House® World Oyster Eating Championship at the New Orleans Oyster Festival
1st Place
Michelle Lesco from Tucson, AZ
33 dozen Louisiana oysters
NOTE: Michelle came in third in last year’s competition and tied for second in 2015.
2nd Place
Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas from Alexandria, VA
31 dozen Louisiana oysters
NOTE: Sonya held the title for eight years before coming in second last year too. She holds the competition record of 47 dozen oysters in eight minutes.
3rd Place
Adrian “The Rabbit” Morgan from New Orleans, LA
27 dozen Louisiana oysters
NOTE: Adrian competed to defend his title as winner in 2016.
COMPETITION NOTE: The competition was decided by the number of dozen oysters consumed in eight (8) minutes.
P&J Oyster Shucking Competition at the New Orleans Oyster Festival
1st Place
Brian Clark
The Oyster Troff (Eustis, Fla.)
20 Louisiana oysters shucked
NOTE: Brian tied the competition record of 20 Louisiana oysters shucked in two minutes
2nd Place
Jay Galette
Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar
18 Louisiana oysters shucked
NOTE: Jay was last year’s P&J Oyster Shucking Competition winner
3rd Place
Isabella Gator Macbeth
Rappahannock Oyster Bar (Charleston, SC)
17 Louisiana oysters shucked
NOTE: The competition was decided by the number of Louisiana oysters shucked in two minutes. The six finalists for the competition were decided after a preliminary shucking competition on Thursday afternoon at Desire Oyster Bar/Royal Sonesta New Orleans on Bourbon Street. Only one 2-minute heat was held at the New Orleans Oyster Festival on Saturday.
The New Orleans Fish House Largest Oyster Contest
The largest oyster this year was submitted by Captain Pete's Oysters of Port Sulphur, La. The largest oyster measured 7 1/2 inches length by 4 3/8 inches width and 3 inches high. The oyster weighed in at 3 lbs. – the largest weighing oyster in New Orleans Oyster Festival history.
