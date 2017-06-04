Neighbors fed up with Illegal Dumping

Neighbors living in one southern Arizona community are frustrated over illegal dumping near their homes. It’s happening in the Corona de Tucson area near Houghton and Lexington.
Neighbors living in one southern Arizona community are frustrated over illegal dumping near their homes.
The journey is long and arduous. But that's the point when you’re mimicking the struggle.
The journey is long and arduous. But that's the point when you’re mimicking the struggle.
UA finishes 38-21 in Jay Johnson's second season.
UA finishes 38-21 in Jay Johnson's second season.
Tucson Police found 86-year-old Preston Howard safe Sunday morning after he was reported missing on Saturday.
Tucson Police found 86-year-old Preston Howard safe Sunday morning after he was reported missing on Saturday.
The Cats blew a 5-1 lead late but rallied after long delay to beat Delaware 6-5 in extra innings.
The Cats blew a 5-1 lead late but rallied after long delay to beat Delaware 6-5 in extra innings.
The Miss Alabama Pageant 2017 will be held at the Wright Center at Samford University June 7-10.
The Miss Alabama Pageant 2017 will be held at the Wright Center at Samford University June 7-10.
New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu is urging citizens to come forward, after the most violent day of the year.
New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu is urging citizens to come forward, after the most violent day of the year.
Two people have been arrested, one person is dead, and another person is in the hospital following a police chase in Phenix City Saturday evening.
Two people have been arrested, one person is dead, and another person is in the hospital following a police chase in Phenix City Saturday evening.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.