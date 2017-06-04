Neighbors fed up with Illegal Dumping

Neighbors living in one southern Arizona community are frustrated over illegal dumping near their homes.



It’s happening in the Corona de Tucson area near Houghton and Lexington.



“It’s terrible. I want people to know this isn’t the middle of nowhere,” Corona de Tucson resident, Jennifer Jepson said.

Shingles, skylights, rusty shelves, camping chairs, crumpled beer cans – all litter the area where Jennifer Jepson and her little girls often walk and ride ATVS off Houghton Road.



“Just the yuck. It’s a lot of garbage,” Jepson said.



Illegal dumping poses a risk to public health. Jepson along with other neighbors said they’re concerned with animals the trash may attract and the eyesore hurting property values, not to mention what it does to the environment.



“It’s sad to see because this is our area. We should take pride in it and unfortunately there are people who just don’t care. They’re looking for an easy place to get rid of their junk and that’s not right,” Corona de Tucson Resident, Samantha Sipe said.



Jepson has filed a complaint with Pima County Department of Environmental Quality and hopes this can get cleaned up quick before others start adding to the pile.



“At the end of the day it’s our desert. It’s beautiful, an escape and we’d like to keep it that way,” Jepson said.



The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality receives more than 350 illegal dumping complaints every year.

To report illegal dumps call (520) 724-7400 or click here.

