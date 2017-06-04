UA students abroad in London safe after terror attack

Some University of Arizona students are preparing to study abroad in the United Kingdom this summer following the London Bridge area terror attacks.



According to the University of Arizona’s Global Initiatives website, the university offers 20 study abroad programs in the UK.

There were 21 students were signed up for programs in London at the time of the attack Saturday, according to Laura Provencher, International Risk Analyst for the university's Office of Global Initiatives.

In an email, she stated none of those students were hurt, nor were they even in the area of the attacks.

Students who study abroad learn best practices for safety before leaving the country, according to Provencher. She said emergency support is available to students 24/7 if it's ever needed.

Another 60 students are registered for more programs this summer.



That includes Kelly Paschall, a soon-to-be Eller College of Management junior. She said the study abroad program director reached out to her via email to warn her about the London Bridge area attacks.



So far, she has not received word that her academic trip has been delayed or canceled.



The message advised to “remember in these types of events, you should always shelter in place if you are in a safe location (i.e. somewhere where there is no public access) until local authorities indicate that it is safe to be in public.”



She also received an email from the U.S. Embassy in London about avoiding certain areas, reviewing personal security plans, and taking extra precautions. The email also urged U.S. citizens to let family and friends know if they are safe.



Right now, Paschall is in the Phoenix area getting ready to fly to London for her eight-week study abroad program where students take one course and complete an internship.

She explained she won’t let the terror attacks stop her from having this academic experience.

“I’ve always wanted to study abroad, like in high school and everything, that’s always been a goal of mine,” said Paschall. “I really wanted to go to London because of the diverse culture and the variety of different industries that they have and I think it would be an incredible opportunity to learn and grow there.”

She added, "With everything going on in London currently, it's definitely scary. I'm a little nervous and everything. I've been keeping up to date with everything and this program I'm involved in along with the U of A has been very helpful keeping us up-to-date."

