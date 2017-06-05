Motorcyclist airlifted to Tucson after crash in Green Valley

A man riding his motorcycle in Green Valley on Sunday had to be airlifted to a hospital in Tucson.

LT Pratt, Public Information Officer for Green Valley Fire District, said the 51-year-old rider was alone on the bike.

The crash happened just before 5:00 p.m., according to Pratt.

He said the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries. He said the man was not wearing a helmet.

