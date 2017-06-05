Hoops classic a chance to showcase Tucson

Mo Tangara played for Lute Olson at UA from 2006-2008

Lute Olson & Mo Tangara have teamed up again to bring the second annual 18U World Basketball Classic back to Tucson from June 1st through June 7th.

The International reach has extended this year to include China’s 18U team. They will face Elite athletes in the area in Dream Select Team USA, Arizona Select Team USA and Lute Olson Select Team Tucson.

The roots of The Lute Olson & Mo Tangara collaboration are in youth development for boys and girls in The United States as well as Internationally.

They see the sport of basketball (tournaments and camps) as a tool that can help to build and shape young players into better athletes and leaders.

“We are very driven to help these young athletes earn athletic/educational opportunities and develop basketball around world,” said Tangara.

The games are being held at Catalina High School.

Schedule:

June 4, 2017

Arizona Select Team USA vs. China 1pm p.m.

USA Lute Olson Select Team Tucson vs Dream Select Team USA 2:30 p.m.

June 5, 2017

Dream Select Team USA vs. Arizona Select Team USA 5:00 p.m.

Lute Olson Select Team Tucson vs China 6:00 p.m.

June 6, 2017

Dream Team Select USA vs. China 5:00 p.m.

Arizona Select Team vs. USA Lute Olson Tucson Select USA 6:30 p.m

June 7, 2017

4th place team vs 3th place team 5:00 p.m.

2nd place team vs 1st place team 6:15 p.m.

