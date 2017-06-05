Hoops classic a chance to showcase Tucson

Lute Olson & Mo Tangara (UA '08) have teamed up again to bring the second annual U16 World Basketball Classic back to Tucson.
UA finishes 38-21 in Jay Johnson's second season.
The Cats blew a 5-1 lead late but rallied after long delay to beat Delaware 6-5 in extra innings.
The Wildcats miss the quarterfinals for just the second time in the events eight-year history.
Garic Wharton II, 25, was arrested in Nevada on Thursday, accused in an attempted sexual misconduct case involving a student.
