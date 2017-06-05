TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
UA finishes 38-21 in Jay Johnson's second season.
Some University of Arizona students are preparing to study abroad in the United Kingdom this summer following the London Bridge area terror attacks.
A man riding his motorcycle in Green Valley on Sunday had to be airlifted to a hospital in Tucson. LT Pratt, Public Information Officer for Green Valley Fire District, said the 51-year-old rider was alone on the bike.
Neighbors living in one southern Arizona community are frustrated over illegal dumping near their homes. It’s happening in the Corona de Tucson area near Houghton and Lexington.
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.
North Charleston community leaders are reacting after they say a store employee assaulted a 12-year-old boy.
Police are looking for Richard Lee Burton Jr., 47, who is described as a person of interest in the case.
The National Action Network is set to hold a news conference on video showing a 12-year old boy being kicked by a store employee.
According to police, Octavio Vazquez refused to comply with officers’ commands and tried to crawl underneath a police cruiser.
