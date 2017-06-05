TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. FBI SERVES WARRANT AT SOUTH SIDE CHIROPRACTIC OFFICE

Early Saturday morning, agents served a search warrant at Rio Rico Health & Wellness, Inc. at 3225 S. 12th Avenue. Multiple witnesses called Tucson News Now to say agents were going in and out of the chiropractic office building.

Officials at the scene could not confirm details of why they were searching the business, or what was seized.

We are working to learn more.



2. NEIGHBORS FED UP WITH ILLEGAL DUMPING

It’s happening in the Corona de Tucson area near Houghton and Lexington.

Beer cans, shingles & shelves. Neighbors in Corona de Tucson are frustrated over this illegal dumping problem off Houghton Rd. pic.twitter.com/rK40rBjkWT — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) June 5, 2017

Shingles, skylights, rusty shelves, camping chairs, crumpled beer cans – all litter the area where Jennifer Jepson and her little girls often walk and ride ATVS off Houghton Road.

Illegal dumping poses a risk to public health. Jepson along with other neighbors said they’re concerned with animals the trash may attract and the eyesore hurting property values, not to mention what it does to the environment.

To report illegal dumps call (520) 724-7400 or click here.



3. UA STUDENTS ABROAD IN LONDON SAFE AFTER TERROR ATTACK

There were 21 students were signed up for programs in London at the time of the attack Saturday, according to Laura Provencher, International Risk Analyst for the university's Office of Global Initiatives.

Just heard back from @UofAZGlobal. I'm told 21 UA students on study abroad programs were in London over the weekend. None were hurt. #Tucson — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) June 5, 2017

In an email, Provencher stated none of those students were hurt, nor were they even in the area of the attacks.

Another 60 students are registered for more programs this summer.

One student received and email from the U.S. Embassy in London about avoiding certain areas, reviewing personal security plans, and taking extra precautions. The email also urged U.S. citizens to let family and friends know if they are safe.



HAPPENING TODAY

The U.S. Blind Golf Association is holding a clinic for blind and visually impaired children to experience golf.

The clinic will be held at The First Tee of Tucson at 1400 West Speedway Boulevard from 9 to 11 a.m.

For more information contact Dick Pomo at (520) 648-1088.



WEATHER

Get ready for some of the hottest temperatures so far this year.

Today will be sunny and hot with highs around 105 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be First Alert Action Days with temperatures expected to hit 107 degrees.





