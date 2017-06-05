Marana PD new 911 system expected to reduce response time

A new 911 system up and running in Marana. It is allowing first responders to get to emergencies faster. (Source: Tucson News Now)

In an emergency a few seconds can be a matter of life and death, and that is why the Marana Police Department upgraded its 911 system.



This update is aimed at getting first responders out to emergency situations faster.



The first difference 911 callers will notice about this new system is they will be connected to a dispatcher faster.

“From the time you push send to the time that it is received in the center, it is reduced,” said Sheila Blevins, communications supervisor with the Marana Police Department. “The call taker can handle your call quicker, and because of the equipment and the technology that is available on this software, we are able to do it more efficiently."

Dispatchers will also have access to new mapping software similar to the street view option on a GPS. Call takers will be able to tell first responders more about the area they are responding to, for example if there is a dirt road, a pool, or an empty lot in the area.

This upgrade is paid for by the 911 excise tax callers already pay through their phone bill.



Marana is the first in Pima County to get this system, but the software is expected to expand statewide by the end of the year. The technology will allow agencies to communicate with each other better.

Since this new technology is in place, it may be possible to implement text to 911 and video calls in a few years.



