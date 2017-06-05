Gov. Ducey declares state health emergency for opioid epidemic

Governor Ducey declared a statewide emergency Monday in an effort to combat the growing opioid epidemic, according to a release.

“As the number of opioid overdoses and deaths increase at an alarming rate, we must take action. It’s time to call this what it is — an emergency,” the governor said.

This morning, I declared a statewide health emergency, to attack the opioid epidemic head-on with real & targeted solutions. — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 5, 2017

DECLARATION OF EMERGENCY

Opioid Declaration by Tucson News Now on Scribd

The Arizona Department of Health Services released a report detailing opioid deaths in the state since 2007.

According to that report 790 Arizonans died of opioid overdoses last year, about two people per day. That's a more than 16 percent increase since 2015.

The report projects the number of overdose deaths will grow to 1,000 by 2019 if current trends continue.

2016 ARIZONA OPIOID REPORT

Arizona Opioid Report by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Ducey's declaration gives the state the ability to coordinate public health initiatives at the state, local, and private level.

The Governor's Office said part of the plan is to distribute naloxone to prevent overdose deaths, as well as working closely with doctors and hospitals for enhanced reporting of overdose deaths.

As part of the emergency response, the department of health services is looking at ways to prevent abuse through education and better prescribing practices, and working toward more effective treatments.

