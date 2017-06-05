What's For Lunch: Cohibas - Cuban Blaze

Chef Eston Stogner joined us from Cuban Blaze restaurant to make “Cohibas” in our What’s For Lunch Segment on Monday, June 5.

Cohibas recipe:

Four slices of sweet ham

4 slices Swiss cheese

8 pickles

8 ounces pulled pork

Scrambled egg for breading

2 cups Cuban bread crumbs

1/2 cup flour

1 teaspoon powdered sugar

For more information on Cuban Blaze Restaurant visit http://cubanblaze.com/

