What's For Lunch: Cohibas - Cuban Blaze

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Chef Eston Stogner joined us from Cuban Blaze restaurant to make “Cohibas” in our What’s For Lunch Segment on Monday, June 5.

Cohibas recipe:

Four slices of sweet ham
4 slices Swiss cheese
8 pickles
8 ounces pulled pork
Scrambled egg for breading
2 cups Cuban bread crumbs
1/2 cup flour
1 teaspoon powdered sugar

For more information on Cuban Blaze Restaurant visit http://cubanblaze.com/

