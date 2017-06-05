Help for Salvation Army's Operation Chill Out

With temperatures reaching more than 102 degrees, the Salvation Army has brought out the coolers for Operation Chill Out.



According to the Salvation Army any time the temperature is over 102 degrees, they will have a volunteer go out and give water, hats, sunscreen to the homeless in the community. Right now, they are only going to two parks, Santa Rita and De Anza.



The Salvation Army also needs the public's help with Operation Chill Out. They are in need of donations of bottled water, hats, sunscreen, lip balm and light colored clothing.

Volunteer drivers are also needed.

Salvation Army officials would like to hand out things at more parks and other locations, but right now they only have one driver.

For more information on Operation Chill Out, click HERE.

