Help for Salvation Army's Operation Chill Out

State and federal officials want to know what the public thinks about a proposed Sonoran Corridor connecting Interstate 10 and Interstate 19 south of Tucson International Airport as they begin an anticipated three-year environmental study of the idea.
Tucson will vote on a resolution which calls for the city to divest itself financially from any company which profits from the construction of President Trump's border wall.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is reminding the public that as temperatures get hotter, they may see more baby Cooper's hawks start hitting the ground.
With temperatures over 102 degrees, the Salvation Army is bringing out the coolers for Operation Chill Out.
Chef Eston Stogner joined us from Cuban Blaze restaurant to make “Cohibas” in our What’s For Lunch Segment on Monday, June 5.
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.
The federal government contractor is accused of "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it tow a news outlet," the Justice Department announced.
A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy.
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...
Bahrain says it is cutting diplomatic ties to Qatar amid a deepening rift between Gulf Arab nations.
