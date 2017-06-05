Tucson joins Pima County in opposition to the building of a border wall

Tucson will vote on a resolution that calls for the city to divest itself financially from any company that profits from the construction of President Trump's border wall.

Tucson will join Pima County and the Tohono O'odham Nation in opposition to the wall.

But Tucson's proposed resolution, not yet in ordinance form, takes the opposition a step further by imposing financial penalties on any company that "designs, builds, or finances" the construction of the proposed wall.

"It's teeth in the policy," said Ward I City Council member Regina Romero, and chief sponsor. "We have to practice what we preach."

The county resolution only goes so far as to "denounce" the decision to build the wall, but did not add the financial elements.

Both ordinances, in many ways, appear similar in language but the county appears to have taken a more cautious approach.

The county version is sponsored by District 5 Democrat Richard Elias.

Whether the city has the votes to pass the resolution, is still up in the air.

Besides herself, Romero counted Ward III council member Karin Uhlich and Ward V member Richard Fimbres as on board.

"We need one more," she said.

Both resolutions cite environmental damage, economic damage, and straining the relationship between southern Arizona and its largest trading partner, Mexico.

More than 100 people have signed a letter asking for passage, saying the wall would be an "unnecessary environmental catastrophe" and calling the wall "destructive."

"We need to make sure that we have some sort of teeth in the ordinance," said Romero. "To make sure companies understand this is a very serious issue and we take it very seriously."

How many companies might be affected is unknown at this time, but the city would begin a study to determine the impact if the resolution passes.

Romero also cites a city attorney opinion that it could only be done "where it is allowable by law."

