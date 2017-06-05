Summer vacation is here and there are still summer camps to attend

Registration is still open for several summer camp options for both Girl Scouts and non-Girl Scouts.

For the upcoming camp season, The Girl Scout team has designed camp experiences that are fun and engaging for girls entering grades k-12. Camp is a place where girls can spend their time productively by learning, having fun, making friends, and building her confidence by trying activities outside her comfort zone. Camps are open to ALL girls in Southern Arizona— Girl Scouts and non-Girl Scouts alike.

For non- girl scouts, a $15 fee will be added to your deposit to allow your camper to enjoy Girl Scout activities throughout the year. Well-trained, enthusiastic camp staff members lead all camp activities.



“Camp life is the best life and can be a life changing experience for girls. Camp allows girls to develop self-confidence, explore the outdoors, try new things, unplug and relax,” said Debbie Rich, Chief Executive Officer, Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona. “Most important, girls who participate in outdoor experiences build leadership, learn new skills and become good stewards of the outdoors while building friendships that will last a lifetime.”



Day camps are offered at the Hacienda Program Center on Sabino Canyon Road. The campus has indoor activity areas as well as beautiful outdoor learning centers. Camper have the opportunity to swim in our refreshing junior Olympic swimming pool, participate in guided activities and enjoy the archery range. Camps include Adventureland, #Girlscandoanything, Fandom Camp and Camp Wild. Girls can participate in Day Camp from entering grades K-12 and each session runs Monday through Friday.

Campers can also enjoy weekend and week-long overnight experiences at Camp Whispering Pines in the crisp air of Mt. Lemmon. The property features a low ropes course, archery range, hiking trails, and charming complete facilities. Whether enjoying the opening campfire at the Amphitheatre or performing their own flash mob, campers young and old fall in love with camp, hike by moonlight, and of course roast marshmallows! Try some classic camps such as Off-Broadway, To Dye For, Jurassic Camp and Night Owls. For girls ages six to 17 resident camp opportunities range from two nights, to two weeks.



At Camp Whispering Pines, older girls can also experience camp as a CIT or summer intern.These programs are ideal resume builders.



“Often times the only experience a girl has with Girl Scouts is going to camp and that is one of the most rewarding experiences,” added Rich. “At camp, a girl builds a strong sense of self and positive values, she build healthy relationships and learns to solve problems while she seeks challenges.”



For the full catalog, camp registration, and more information on how you can apply for financial assistance, go to: http://www.girlscoutssoaz.org/camplinks

