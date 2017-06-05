9th annual Tombstone Salute to the Buffalo Soldiers

History buffs mark these dates down on the calendar - Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25, as this is the weekend that 'The Town Too Tough to Die' honors the Buffalo Soldier.

This is the 9th annual event, sponsored by the Wild West Detachment Marine Corps League and the Merchants of Tombstone.

There will be live entertainment all weekend, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24 and from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25.

Also part of the weekend will be the Salute to the Buffalo Soldiers parade on Saturday at 11 a.m.

For any additional information or requesting a Parade Application please Contact Event Coordinator W.F. "Bronco Bill" Pakinkis (520) 266-5266 or Via e-mail email broncobill@powerc.net or contact Co-Coordinator Steve Goldstein at (520) 678-4570.

All bands, marching units, veterans organizations, floats are urged to participate. Check in will be at 6th and Allen Street at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24.

There is no charge to participate in the parade.