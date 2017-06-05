9th annual Tombstone Salute to the Buffalo Soldiers - Tucson News Now

9th annual Tombstone Salute to the Buffalo Soldiers

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Tombstone Chamber of Commerce) (Source: Tombstone Chamber of Commerce)
TOMBSTONE, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

History buffs mark these dates down on the calendar - Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25, as this is the weekend that 'The Town Too Tough to Die' honors the Buffalo Soldier

This is the 9th annual event, sponsored by the Wild West Detachment Marine Corps League and the Merchants of Tombstone.  

There will be live entertainment all weekend, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24 and from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25.  

Also part of the weekend will be the Salute to the Buffalo Soldiers parade on Saturday at 11 a.m. 

For any additional information or requesting a Parade Application please Contact Event Coordinator W.F. "Bronco Bill" Pakinkis (520) 266-5266 or Via e-mail  email broncobill@powerc.net or contact Co-Coordinator Steve Goldstein at (520) 678-4570.

All bands, marching units, veterans organizations, floats are urged to participate.  Check in will be at 6th and Allen Street at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

There is no charge to participate in the parade. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • GRAPHIC: McChicken brawl recorded by customer at McDonald's

    GRAPHIC: McChicken brawl recorded by customer at McDonald's

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:03:30 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:03:30 GMT

    A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.

    A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.

  • Girl, 8, looks like a boy, soccer team disqualified

    Girl, 8, looks like a boy, soccer team disqualified

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:19 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:19:43 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:31:13 GMT

    A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy. 

    A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy. 

  • Man dies from swimming days after getting tattoo, doctor says

    Man dies from swimming days after getting tattoo, doctor says

    Monday, June 5 2017 9:51 AM EDT2017-06-05 13:51:17 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 9:51 AM EDT2017-06-05 13:51:17 GMT

    Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo. 

    Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly