Public meetings set for proposed Sonoran Corridor

State and federal officials want to know what the public thinks about a proposed Sonoran Corridor connecting Interstate 10 and Interstate 19 south of Tucson International Airport as they begin an anticipated three-year environmental study of the idea.

Officials from the Arizona Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration are hosting two public meetings to gather public input:

Wednesday, June 7, at the Radisson Hotel Tucson Airport, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road, Tucson

Thursday, June 8, at the Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church, 70 E. Sahuarita Road, Sahuarita

Both meetings will take place at 5:30 – 7 p.m., with a presentation beginning at 6 p.m.

The meetings are part of a public scoping process that allows the community the opportunity to ask questions and offer comments and concerns about potential locations for the proposed corridor as well as environmental considerations, impacts on wildlife habitat and cultural resources and other modes of transportation that may be considered.

Public comment also is welcome through July 15 in several ways:

Online survey: www.azdot.gov/SonoranCorridor

Email: Sonorancorridor@azdot.gov

Toll-free bilingual information line: 855-712-8530

Mail: Sonoran Corridor Tier 1 EIS Study Team; c/o ADOT Communications - 1655 W. Jackson St., Mail Drop 126F Phoenix, AZ 85007

The Sonoran Corridor has been designated as a high-priority corridor under the federal Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act. It would support and connect the economy of southern Arizona and the entire state. It also would reduce travel distances south of Tucson and relieve congestion at the current interchange of I-10 and I-19 southwest of downtown Tucson.

State and federal officials will identify and study a range of possible corridors along with the opportunities and constraints of each. The study will consider the potential social, economic and natural environmental impacts of the alternatives, as well as the impact of not building a freeway in this area.

No route has been selected and there is no timetable for building the Sonoran Corridor, and no funding has been identified for it.

For more information about this study, visit azdot.gov/SonoranCorridor.

