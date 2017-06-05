Public meetings set for proposed Sonoran Corridor - Tucson News Now

Public meetings set for proposed Sonoran Corridor

Posted by Tucson News Now Staff
Sonoran Corridor study area. (Source: AZ Department of Transportation) Sonoran Corridor study area. (Source: AZ Department of Transportation)
PIMA COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

State and federal officials want to know what the public thinks about a proposed Sonoran Corridor connecting Interstate 10 and Interstate 19 south of Tucson International Airport as they begin an anticipated three-year environmental study of the idea.

Officials from the Arizona Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration are hosting two public meetings to gather public input:

  • Wednesday, June 7, at the Radisson Hotel Tucson Airport, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road, Tucson
  • Thursday, June 8, at the Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church, 70 E. Sahuarita Road, Sahuarita

Both meetings will take place at 5:30 – 7 p.m., with a presentation beginning at 6 p.m.

The meetings are part of a public scoping process that allows the community the opportunity to ask questions and offer comments and concerns about potential locations for the proposed corridor as well as environmental considerations, impacts on wildlife habitat and cultural resources and other modes of transportation that may be considered.

Public comment also is welcome through July 15 in several ways:

The Sonoran Corridor has been designated as a high-priority corridor under the federal Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act. It would support and connect the economy of southern Arizona and the entire state. It also would reduce travel distances south of Tucson and relieve congestion at the current interchange of I-10 and I-19 southwest of downtown Tucson.

Soncor Fact Sheet by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Soncor Fact Sheet Spanish by Tucson News Now on Scribd

State and federal officials will identify and study a range of possible corridors along with the opportunities and constraints of each. The study will consider the potential social, economic and natural environmental impacts of the alternatives, as well as the impact of not building a freeway in this area.

No route has been selected and there is no timetable for building the Sonoran Corridor, and no funding has been identified for it. 

For more information about this study, visit azdot.gov/SonoranCorridor.

