Crash closes 1st Avenue near Grant

A crash has closed 1st Avenue between Kelso Street and Grant Road, according to an alert from the Tucson Police Department.

There is no word yet on when the street will reopen. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.

Stay with Tucson News Now for the latest.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.