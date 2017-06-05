Stronghold Park in Sunsites now open

Stronghold Park in Sunistes now open and what a great time for everyone!

Sunsites Fire and the Cochise County Sheriff's Office attended the grand opening on the Stronghold Park Basketball Court on Saturday June 3 in Sunsites.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office receives donations to put toward some community projects, which is what helped SARPA build the basketball court.

The Sunsites Fire Department took on some of the Sunsites Youth in a "friendly" game that started on a half court and then moved full on court.

Way to go to all of the players and WOW what moves!

Thank you all for the fun and excitement and we hope to see you there in the fall for a game of law enforcement vs firefighters...

Stay safe out there!

