Casa Grande Ruins begins summer hours

As the heat of summer begins to dominate the Southern Arizona forecast, Casa Grande Ruins National Monument will begin summer operating hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on Sunday, June 18 through the months that the monument receives fewer visitors.

In addition, the Monument will be close on July 4th to observe the Independence Day holiday. Casa Grande Ruins National Monument will resume extended seasonal hours of 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on October 1, 2017 as the temperatures begin to cool and visitation picks up.



Casa Grande Ruins National Monument experiences it highest visitation between the October 1 and April 30 each year, and during that time, the Monument maintains extended hours from 9 am until 5 pm. However, summer brings temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit and visitation decreases dramatically, with the Monument hours reduced to 9 am until 4 pm between May 1 and September 30. Throughout the year, the Monument is opened daily except for the holidays of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Independence Days.



Casa Grande Ruins National Monument protects the multi-story Great House and the ruins of other ancient structures built by the people of the Sonoran Desert over 800 years ago. Established as the nation’s first archeological reserve in 1892, the Ruins sparked the beginning of the archeological preservation movement in America.

Directions and additional information are available on the Monument’s website, http://www.nps.gov/cagr, you may call (520) 723-3172, or follow us on Facebook by searching for Casa Grande Ruins National Monument.

